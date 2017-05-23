Daily driven: low-slung street-sweeper 86 V2.0

Logical choice then. How does it compare to your old AE86 as a daily driver?

The AE was a neat vehicle. It was hard to let go of it, and it’s not possible to compare the two vehicles fairly. It would be 1983 tech, compared to 2012. Air conditioning is the main thing, compared to being stuck in a sweaty little Bride seat — the floor would heat up and heat would come up through the shifter. Not my favourite in summer.

That’s the joys of owning older cars right there. So, where did you draw your inspiration for the styling on this one?

I took the styling from my old car. Red paintwork with gold wheels, wide arches, a roof spoiler, and a duckbill sort of spoiler. It’s just my later version of the old car. I chose the KM4SH kit simply because it didn’t have the cutouts in the front guards like all other Rocket Bunny kits do, which means stone chips up the doors etc. Also it’s less common, and as Speedhunters are notoriously hard to order from, there won’t be any knock-offs on Aliexpress.