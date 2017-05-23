SMEG Racing Audi claims three hour season opener

Those now running slicks used their advantage to claw back time on the leading Audi, but a second dose of rain that forced them to pit would only send them further backwards — while an off forced a safety car putting the Ferrari 458 down a lap.

Rollinson had managed to maintain a good pace throughout the mayhem and held onto his one-lap advantage before pitting to put Evans in the hotseat. Evans worked hard to keep that pace going, but with international pro driver Gaunt now behind the wheel of the TFM car, the team were able to bring the car in for a quick switch to slicks and carve large chunks out of the Audi’s lead, which was still running wets.

The switch between wets and slicks continued before rain fell within the last 30-minutes, causing Gaunt to duck in for wets, with Evans following a lap later — only to get caught behind and bump the rear of Marty McCullough and Ian Foster’s DC5 Integra in pit lane — causing a monumental loss of time.

Another safety car was called for an offed BMW, while Andrew Porter and Clark Proctor were disqualified after Procter had gone over his max driving time. A race restart saw Evans take a quick lead and Gaunt ducking through pack traffic, but the impending battle for first was not to be when a huge crash claimed the Reiter Engineering Camaro of Glen Smith and John De Veth in the last minutes, ending the race with a red flag.