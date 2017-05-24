Guy shows us exactly how to sell a used piece of crap

By Jaden Martin
Posted in News, Cars

Injecting a healthy dose of comedy in the ad for your used piece of crap is a sure fire way to get people looking at it, even if it never really does end with a sale as a result.

Latvian-native and visual effects expert Eugene Romanovsky didn’t just list his 1996 Suzuki Vitara on the local TradeMe equivalent and call it a day, no, he created the most far fetched history of a car ever and made sure that a hoard of people will see it.

We’d say the effort was well placed, considering it’s reached our shores … check it out below

Jaden Martin

The young-gun around the office, Jaden grew up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop. Qualified to bend words, with a 'brofessional' diploma in car building, he's been trying to finish his frankenstein creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

