Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk may hit NZ shores

You heard it here people, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is as good as confirmed for the Australian market, and since it’s going through dealership channels there, there’s a very real chance New Zealand will see a handful shipped to our shores.

But for those of you scratching your heads as to what the hell a Trackhawk actually is, let us tell you now: it’s the most ridiculous production SUV ever built. It may look rather unassuming from the outside, however, it hides a supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi under the bonnet, backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission, ripped straight from the Challenger SRT Hellcat.