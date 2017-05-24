Superior Lubrication: Eneos 0W-20

High-performance oil brand Eneos is now available at selected New Zealand stockists. Ideal for modern Japanese vehicles, the Eneos 0W-20 product is a fully synthetic oil that is refined using grade three base oils. It is of exceptionally high quality, so it can deliver huge reductions in friction inside your engine for increased power and fuel economy, but with advanced additives built in to ensure superior wear protection.

To find your nearest stockist, search Eneos NZ on facebook and message the team — facebook.com/eneosnz

