Sweet Slammed Sixteen: a perfectly-executed Datsun 1600 wagon

These engines are of a non-crossflow design, and, hanging from the passenger’s side, is a set of twisting stainless headers, topped with a quartet of EFI Hardware throttle bodies with associated fuelling components. The driver’s side features a bespoke coil-on-plug arrangement, and, to ensure the updated fuel and spark set-up behaves as it should, John’s chosen ECU is an Emtron SL8. This, in effect, means that, although the L18 is an older engine, it now runs with the kind of smoothness and ease associated with modern hardware, an alternative take on the retro-tech concept, and one that John couldn’t be happier with.

With exterior, suspension, and engine-bay specifications all ticked off the list, John’s attention needed to switch to the interior, or, more accurately, what remained of the original cabin.

Starting from essentially nothing, the formerly workmanlike Datsun 1600’s insides have been transformed with the deployment of red leather throughout. The 1970s vibe has been retained through the careful choice of textured patterns and embossing, but, in keeping with the theme of subtle upgrades, a pair of modern — but not too modern — Recaro fishnet recliners flank a custom centre console housing the e-Level Controller and Nismo-topped shifter. Other items of note include the SSS six-dial dash cluster and the retro-essential Nardi Deep Corn steering wheel, while the audio has been brought into the 21st century courtesy of a custom install featuring JL audio splits front and rear, with a symmetrical boot installation housing a JL sub and amp and integration of the air tank into the cargo area.