Aero assault: amazing Hemi-powered Superbird replica

So, instead of taking the big loss on the purchase price — they did cost $4298, or about $1K more than other muscle cars, when new — your dad decides to offer the car to you. Being a Nascar fan and an apprentice mechanic, you jump at the chance to own the car. But, of course, for you to be happy with it, it’d need a bit of work.

Not long after buying the Superbird, you drop the ride height, bolt on some Nascar-spec D-window rims, and call on a few mates involved with Nascar itself to help with some chassis and front-suspension mods. Before you know it, you’re tearing up the streets in a car like no other — a hit with the lads and ladies alike.

This dream is sort of the concept behind the build of Andrew Sinclair’s 1970 Superbird replica. Having grown up with a dad who was well known in offshore powerboat-racing circles, Andrew’s had a love of high-performance vehicles for as long as he can remember. This love has grown over the years to see him compete in various motorsport disciplines, most notably Central Muscle Cars, in which he raced against plenty of his equally horsepower-crazed family members.

It had always been a dream of Andrew’s to own a 1970 Plymouth Superbird. But, despite the cars being unbeatable in the one year they were allowed in competition before being banned, the reality is that they’re still an old muscle car and drive like one. While their wild bodywork was designed using wind-tunnel testing, and the cars were built to be stable at speeds of more than 150mph, they were not really built to stop or turn.