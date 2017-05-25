Take a look at Sir Roger Moore’s best on-screen cars

Nothing how popular the Esprit S1 from The Spy Who Loved Me had been with the public, the production team looked to revamp this with another Lotus. Selected was a Lotus Esprit S3 Turbo and although initially painted white with red stripes, when production moved to Cortina in the Italian Alps, the crew decided a darker shade would stand out better against the snowy backdrop, which would see one of the two cars on hand sent back to Lotus where it was repainted bronze with golden stripes and decals, fitted with custom ski racks (for obvious reasons), and the antenna removed. Temperatures dipping to -18 degrees celsius meant that this revised version would only appear in two short scenes; once during the arrival in Cortina in front of the Hotel Miramonti, then once in front of the ice stadium.

Interestingly, Lotus supplied a pair of vehicles for filming as the crew was required to film in two separate locations at the same time. One of those vehicles was the original prototype that had been retained by Colin Chapman, founder of Lotus Cars, making it a very rare example indeed.