Anglo-American Alvis: '34 Speed Twenty-resto

Americans by birth and Kiwis by choice for some years, John and Sandy Graham left beautiful Golden Bay due to business reasons, and returned to the States to live. They’d made a lot of friends here, and learned that New Zealand has some of the world’s most competent and competitively priced car restorers. They were so pleased with the restoration and uprating of their Ford single-spinner wagon that their Chrysler was shipped out here for a complete restoration. And that’s why their Alvis Speed Twenty was also sent from America to be restored by Errol Tempero of Oamaru, well-known as one of the best in the business.

John picked Errol because, “Tempero understands and perfects the knowledge of British cars and panel-beating to a high degree."

John’s right — along with 64 D-Type Jaguars, Tempero has also built six Jaguar XJ13s and five Aston Martin DBR2 replicas. Errol’s company has restored many vehicles, including alloy-bodied Jaguar XK120 chassis #47, steel-bodied XK120s, E-Type Jaguars, one of only 10 right-hand-drive XK 150S 3.8 dropheads and a 1952 Glocker Porsche. John bought a Tempero D-Type in 2000, so he knew what standard of workmanship to expect. However, unbeknown to John, Errol had sold his coachbuilding business. John’s telephone call came shortly after Errol had left the company in 2005, but he tracked Errol down, and he agreed to take on the project anyway.

John’s brief to Errol was that the Alvis was to be rebuilt to a standard that would make it eligible for the Pebble Beach Concours, but he wanted to retain as much of the original car as possible. Woodwork, panels and mechanical parts, in fact all parts, were only to be replaced as a last resort.