Pimp My Ride-built Toyota Celica up for sale

It seems like yesterday X to the Z Xzibit was oh so keen to put some rims on yo rims on yo ride, y’all! But it wasn’t. Pimp my Ride in that form finished 10 years ago this year. Feeling old yet?

Of course, like most of us in the office, we’d imagine your primary concern was also the lack of any actual required work that went on via the guys at Gas (who were masters of turning trash into flash, yo!! [Cue X’s manic laughter]).