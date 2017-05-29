Get your hands on the latest issue of NZ Performance Car now!

In this issue we take a look at prolific modifier Vick Bhatti's sweetest project yet, a Liberty Walk–kitted R35 GT-R — bagged and pumping 512kW at the wheels, don't for a second think he'll stop at the status quo. This thing has a few more aces up its sleeve, too.

The return of killer Audi rally machines to New Zealand soil, this Audi A1 AP4 was built by Choice Performance to turn the once front-wheel drive road-going car into a four-wheel drive weapon. With a fair amount of chassis modification and shoehorning a an R5 based-1600cc heart into the bay, along with a gaggle of other trick pieces required to build a car to this calibre, it would go on to claim the first round of the NZRC in Whangarei.

An Australia-based E30 that incorporates all things low, loud, and sleek. Michael's E30 Estate mixes the sweet note of ITBS and a lumpy cam, with the perfect fitment of Compomotive aeros and a set of bags to make a statement on the streets of Melbourne.

The history behind one of the most successful makes and models to have ever graced Japanese dealerships and international racetracks. Celebrating 60 years of the Nissan Skyline, we take a look at the first to the latest model and everything in between, detailing how they came to be and the motor-sporting achievements they enjoyed by the truckload.



An old-heads comeback in the import drag racing world with a rough and ready built 13B turbo 323 that cracked a 9.68 at 139mph in only a handful of runs. With it just being stripped back to bare basics with a full upgrade planned, there's much more to come from this little hatch.

What the crazy Swedes have been up to over the winter months through the Bilsport Performance and Custom Motor Show; A WRX STi that is an extension of it's owner's personality; the current and future state of drift in New Zealand as told by D1NZ managing director Brendon White; the woe and go of where to go in Japan; and the mudfest that was the International Rally of Whangarei