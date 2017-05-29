Living legend: we chat with Mike Gearing

Back in those days, we used to switch the engine off with the ignition, but it was running so hot that it kept on running, ’cause there was fuel there. So the engine just kept on running, and I ended up going off the track, up a little hill, and it launched into the air. I couldn’t see, and the helmet had an opaque face shield which was covered in oil, and it changed from medium to light, ’cause the car was going up in the air. It went end over end 14 times. It collapsed the roll cage, and I was crushed inside it, so it broke my back …

We must give our thanks to Mike and Norma Gearing for making the time for the interview, Reece Fish for his participation, and John Lindesay for arranging it. Allan Porter also supplied a huge number of historical photos, for which we are thankful, and a few can be viewed in the gallery below.

