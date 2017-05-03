Precision pipework: the art of custom headers

Few functional performance parts can match the sheer visual appeal of a properly crafted set of headers. And when it comes to custom header fabrication, few can match the skill possessed by Mike Sinclair and the team at Sinco in maximizing both function and form.

This is apparent in the highly competitive Altherm Jetsprint Team race boat, powered by a Head Race Engines–built twin-turbo small block making close to 1400hp. Despite possessing the ability to build a durable bottom end for use in very harsh conditions, the pipework was farmed out to the Sinco team. Not only does it look like nothing else out there, but it performs, with the team managing to claim top spot at round five of the Altherm Window Systems Jet Sprint Champs on April 1.