McLaren biopic in Cinemas today

By Lachlan Jones
Posted in Cars, Motorsport, News, People

"An honest and in-depth account of the Auckland boy that took on the world, and won: McLaren."

McLaren_NZ_A4poster.jpg

While the name McLaren moniker is now more recognised as that of one of the best supercar companies in the world, to most Kiwis, the name McLaren remains synonymous with the man that was. He spawned the now globally famous brand on the back of an epic tale of hard work and pushing the limits.

The Roger Donaldson directed biopic is now in cinemas across New Zealand. Utilising old footage of Bruce and his crew testing and racing around the world and interviewing those nearest and dearest to him, the film is a must see for all Kiwis regardless of the amount of benzine running through their veins.

Check out the trailer here:

Lachlan Jones

Lives life a quarter mile at a time which is very inconvenient when travelling. Has an unhealthy interest in high KM, high horsepower German muscle. 

 

Show more posts by Lachlan Jones

Related

Concepts the world forgot: Nissan Testarossa/NSX (MID4)
Concepts the world forgot: Nissan Testarossa/NSX (MID4)
Cars, Opinion
McLaren biopic in Cinemas today
McLaren biopic in Cinemas today
Cars, Motorsport, News, People
Video: Paddon goes HAM freeestyling his AP4
Video: Paddon goes HAM freeestyling his AP4
Motorsport, News
Torana tales: Chev 350-powered LX SS Hatchback
Torana tales: Chev 350-powered LX SS Hatchback
Cars, Features
Anglo-American Alvis: '34 Speed Twenty-resto
Anglo-American Alvis: '34 Speed Twenty-resto
Cars, Features