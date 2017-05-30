Torana tales: Chev 350-powered LX SS Hatchback

It was watching Targa at ‘Cop’s Corner’ with his wife Janine and family a couple of years ago that sparked the Pilet family’s interest in the event. They arrived just in time to witness Mike Lowe’s now famous attempt to cross the bridge on two wheels before gravity finally got the better of his Fiat Abarth, the car ending up on its roof. But, as we know, all was not lost. Mike Lowe being the competitive character we’ve all come to enjoy and admire, he quickly jumped out with his long-time co-driver, Phillip Sutton, and pushed the car back onto its wheels with the help of a few willing spectators, and they were soon back on the road with just a few minor scars to show for their unceremonious cornering tactics.

At that time, Janine immediately turned to Craig and said, “How cute, they look so cool.” With tongue in cheek, Craig replied, “Shall we buy a car, dear?” Much to his surprise, Janine expressed the view that Targa might be something they could do together.

Now, I don’t know about you, but if my wife gave me the nod to purchase a Targa car I certainly wouldn’t be waiting around for her to change her mind, nor would I be asking her twice — and nor did Craig. He wasted no time in purchasing this 1977 Holden LX Torana hatchback, and took it home. The first thing Janine said was, “What the hell’s that thing?” Craig answered by saying, “Well, you said we could do the Targa.” Janine’s immediate response was, “Yeah, but I didn’t think you’d actually go through with it!”