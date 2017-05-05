Back in black: Gary Benham's Holden FX ute

You could make a fairly safe bet that the vast majority of projects, whether they be a hot rod, race car or house, will have a tendency to morph into something nicer and considerably more expensive than what was first envisaged. This early Holden ute is one of those stories. It’s had a few different resurrections over the years, but there’s no denying that this incarnation of the Humpy is both the nicest and yet most frightening.

Back in the early ’90s, Wayne Holmberg, or ‘Bear’ as most rodders know him, had finally abandoned the cool, but rusty, bogged-up bomb he had been using as his work vehicle. As a signwriter and a hot rodder, Wayne knows the value of a standout vehicle (hey, he’s smarter than the average bear), but the FX’s time was up. Fellow rodder-come-racer Miles Naylor, or ‘BooBoo’ as he’s known (gosh Yogi, can you see a Jellystone theme developing here?), saw the hulk settling into its supposed final resting place and declared it would make a great Wild Bunch car. And since he’d just sold his altered, the timing was perfect for him to turn that idea into reality. So he and a few friends decided to shoot over and pick up the slowly disintegrating utility before BooBoo could change his ever-changing mind.