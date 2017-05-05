May the 4th be with you: missing Star Wars Toyota Celica GT

This would tie in well with the fact that there was never an official winner announcement and any further publicizing put on the back-burner — not surprising, considering a company like 20th Century Fox wouldn’t want to be associated with drugs, kidnapping, and murder

On a lighter note, LucasFilm employee Steve Sansweet — who now runs a museum with the world’s biggest collection of Star Wars memorabilia — saw it in a magazine for sale some 20 years later. He said of the discovery: “Sometime around the late 1980’s or early 1990’s I was reading my monthly issue of Antique Toy World when my eye was drawn to a small black and white ad at the bottom of a page. There it was, the Star Wars Toyota, being offered up for sale by the original owner, who said it was in great shape. Here’s the killer: the asking price was just $1,000. I remember being transfixed and started thinking how I could possibly buy this primo piece of promo history.”

However, for whatever reason, Sansweet didn’t jump on the Celica, and that was the last known sighting to date.