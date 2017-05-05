NISMO announces Heritage Parts program for BNR32 (GT-R)

First on the cards for the Heritage Parts program is he R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R! Beyond the opportunity to buy genuine parts for your R32 fresh from Nissan again, it shows how big of a demand there is for such an undertaking within the Skyline community, and you don’t need to tell us how sought after GT-R bits are in little old New Zealand. Imagine being able to buy an entire N1 kit straight out of the factory … it’s almost too good to be true.

But thankfully it isn’t as the program comes as part of a reshuffle of Nissan’s corporate structure, seeing a newly established NISMO Cars division, now part of Nissan’s Autech subsidiary, which aims to focus purely on road cars and operate independently from the motorsports side of things.