Shavin’ seconds: Porsche 911 GT3 goes 12s faster on its Nurburgring record

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars, News

The news is rather ironic, considering that Andreas Preuninger, head of Porsche's GT road car department, was quoted not a month ago claiming that Porsche was not obsessing over Nurburgring lap times … now their new 911 GT3 has managed to lap the 'Ring with an impressive 12.3 seconds to spare over the previous model.

Equipped with the standard PDK transmission, rear-axle steering, optional carbon ceramic brakes, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, the new GT3 was driven by Porsche test pilot, Lars Kern.

Setting a time of  7 minutes 12.7 seconds, it’s among the fastest to ever run the famous German track and represents performance improvement for a car that weighs roughly the same as its outgoing model and makes marginally more power. Significant credit then goes to aero changes between the two that has obviously made a big difference.

However, it’s not the fastest Porsche to tackle the 'Ring; that is honour is held by the 918 Spyder — cranking out 887hp — which ran a blisteringly 6 minutes 57 seconds to holdthe production car world record up until recently.

But don't take out word for it, watch as Kern slays the 'Ring in 7 minutes 12.7 seconds

