Cloudy with a chance of rubber

New Plymouth District Council took care of the road closure and the stage was set to have Street Drags make its smokey return to Connett Road, Bell Block. However Mother Nature had different plans for Sunday, March 12, providing alternative clouds — rain clouds, and lots of them. The pin was pulled hoping for a better day for Taranaki Anniversary Monday.

On site, at the crack of dawn, things were looking better for a scheduled start on Monday, with drivers briefing out of the way and everyone breathalysed all systems were go … except the weather, again, however being a dual-sanctioned event the Taranaki Car Club guys aren’t afraid of a bit of precipitation and kicked off the day with some smokey, albeit slippery, racing.