Ex-Bob Morris 1979 ATCC-winning Torana heads Mossgreen Australia auction

One of 10 bare shells supplied by the Holden factory to be prepared for racing, this Torana A9X was campaigned for three years by the Ron Hodgson Team in the Australian Touring Car Championship. Built by Ron Missen to be driven in the 1977 Bathurst race by the American Johnny Rutherford — who had won the Indianapolis 500 in ‘74 and ‘76 — partnered by the first woman ever to race at Indianapolis, Janet Guthrie. The A9X used four-wheel disc brakes; Salisbury rear-axle; reworked front and rear suspension geometry; Borg-Warner T10 gearbox; a five-litre L31 V8 heart generating 400hp; larger radiator with an electric fan; and arrived less the non-essential parts and sound deadening. Bill Patterson Motors then added wheel-arch flares, air dams and a real bonnet scoop.

However, all this was to no avail for the Rutherford/Guthrie pairing who would later prove to be slower in practice than their local Australian teammates. Their luck was not improved in the race, as Rutherford collided with another having to retire before Janet Guthrie even had a turn at the wheel — officially they completed lap 13 and were ranked 57th at the finish. The car sustained damage to the offside guard, doors and steering.