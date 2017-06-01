Brofessional testing: Play Dead Wheel Cleaner

We found the product easy to apply and very effective at removing typical wheel grime and brake dust. It restored the shine, and this was especially evident on the polished lips. All up, we used around a quarter of the can, although you could use way less and get six or seven cars worth of washes out of one can — not bad for $14.99.

As a side note and bonus feature, we also found it very good at removing the rubber spray from the widebody, which is not something that Play Dead advertises, but we gave it a try and were impressed with the results.

There is also Play Dead Pitch Black aerosol tyre shine. While you should avoid any tyre shine on racing slicks, you can use it to finish off your street tyres.

Play Dead Wheel Cleaner is available from all Repco stores or online at playdead.co.nz.