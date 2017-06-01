Hard ’n’ fast: how to get your dunger sale ready in 10 minutes flat

11.19am

The guy reckons he’ll be here to check it out at 11.30, with cash in hand. The car’s a f*cking mess. Lucky we have this conveniently placed stash of Play Dead car-care product and 11 minutes to see if it will do what it’s supposed to do.

11.20am

Wheel Cleaner is applied liberally to the wheels. The trick is to make sure the wheels are cool, with the product allowed time to soak into heavy grime. We give it about half a minute, then use a clean sponge to work the more resilient bits loose, before a quick hose-down. If you’re not strapped for time, you’ll also want to give the wheels a thorough dry to prevent water spotting. Guess who didn’t bother with this step?