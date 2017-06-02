Industry Insider: the good oil

Here on home soil, Eneos is also eager to build that motorsport connection and prove its product in our harshest racing environment — the brand has been confirmed as naming-rights sponsor of the North Island Endurance Series, which kicks off this month in Taupo.

Eneos specializes in synthetic, high-performance oil products. While it is primarily focused on building its engine-oil business in New Zealand, drivetrain products with a specific focus on Japanese vehicle applications are also headed our way. The Eneos range also covers mineral and blended oils, while a cornerstone product for Eneos is its 0W-20 synthetic engine oil, a viscosity favoured heavily in Japan for its super low friction.

The reason that such low viscosity oil, which was once the domain of highly strung engines, has risen in popularity with automakers is that a lower viscosity ensures less of the engine’s energy is wasted on overcoming internal friction. This gives both improved fuel-efficiency and, in our eyes, the more important benefit: extra power. The same theory applies in highly strung naturally aspirated engines when controlling oil pressure.