Rotten to radical: ’56 Bel Air pro-tourer build gallery

The current cover car might not look too in your face, but if you’ve read the feature article on it, you’ll understand exactly why it more than deserves its place on the cover. With an injected 502ci big block, Tremec T56 six-speed manual, full Art Morrison Enterprises chassis, and myriad custom touches throughout, it is nothing short of exceptional.

However, the finished quality didn’t come easy. Check out the build gallery below to get an idea of just how much work has been poured into getting the ’56 from a rusty heap into the show-stopper it is now.

We’ve been through a list of work involved in getting the car from where it was to where it is now, and suffice to say, it really is best to let the photos do the talking. Pretty much nothing on the car has escaped the panel beater’s loving touch, and it sure shows. We’d otherwise end up with a build report longer than the full feature article, and ain’t nobody got time for that!

So, why don’t you just sit back, enjoy the feature, and check out how it came to be!