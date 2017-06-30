Win the ultimate Summernats package!

It’s the biggest horsepower extravaganza on this side of the world, and it’s never been easier to get there. Yes, we’re talking about the legendary Street Machine Summernats — four days of pure automotive insanity held at Exhibition Park in Canberra.

The Kiwi Carnage burnout team smoked the hell out of Street Machine Summernats 30 earlier in 2017, and, to celebrate the fact that the team is already confirmed to return for 2018, we’ve joined forces with television channel Three to give away the Ultimate Summernats Weekend package. All you need to do to go into the draw is enter your details below.