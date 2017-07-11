Best of Britten: 1935 Triumph Gloria Six with a colourful past

Southern Hemisphere Rarity

Philip joined the Vintage Car club a number of years ago and has had a Vehicle Identity Certificate issued by the club. His Gloria Six is an extremely rare car, and believed to one of only six vehicles left in the world with the original factory body style. As well, of course, this car is the scarcer, 1991cc six-cylinder – rather than the smaller capacity six- or four-cylinder model. Indeed, Philip’s Triumph is the only one known to exist in the southern hemisphere, whilst the remaining five cars still reside in the UK, in various states of repair. Philip is also the New Zealand area representative for the Pre-1940 Triumph Owners’ Club, now called the Pre-1940 Triumph Motor Club, the authoritative register of all pre-1940 Triumphs. The reason for the emphasis on pre-1940 Triumphs is because 1939 was the year that Triumph Motor Company ceased production of motor vehicles, just around the onset of World War II, and went into receivership – John Black’s Standard Motor Company subsequently purchasing the Triumph name in 1944.

Philip suspects the Triumph Motor Company was losing money with every car it was producing, as the cars were all handmade to a very high standard and the Gloria, which was designed by Frank Warner, was noted for its standard of craftsmanship and comprehensive equipment. It boasted the infamous Lucas Startix automatic starting system, tachometer, window washers, hydraulic brakes, free-wheel, heater, factory cut-off switch for security and a centralised lubrication system. When new, the Gloria Six cost around three times the price of an Austin Seven. Interestingly, the Gloria represented a new range of vehicles for the Triumph Motor Company in its attempt to go upmarket in about 1934. At that time, Donald Healey joined the company, and he was responsible for getting the Gloria concept into production. The Gloria was considered to be a ‘sporting car’ and Donald Healey competed in various rallies – including the Monte Carlo Rally – back in the ’30s at the wheel of a Triumph Gloria.

The Gloria’s style is reminiscent of Riley, Jaguar, Alvis and other elegant British cars of that era. Its low, under-slung chassis makes it look quite sporty as opposed to the higher, more upright and boxy-looking saloon cars of the same period. The car’s body, as mentioned earlier, is constructed from aluminium – apart from the steel front and rear guards – and is built over an ash timber frame. Philip reckons that compared to his Rover Sixteen from the same era, the Triumph is a much lighter, daintier and ‘zippier’ car to drive; without being derogatory to his Rover, Philip likens it more to driving a small truck compared to driving the Triumph.