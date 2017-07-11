Prince Valiant: rare '65 Chrysler from the shaky city

Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t terribly kind to us during our stay in Christchurch. However, we pressed on regardless and ended up with some very nice photographs indeed, thanks to the masterful skills of our chief photographer, Adam Croy.

Once we’d found a spot sheltered from the rain, Stephen explained to me that this particular car boasts the American V8 273ci (4.47-litre) engine which Chrysler used in these earlier-model Valiants before introducing the 318ci (5.21-litre) V8 engine in the VE series Valiant.

It seemed that back in the mid 1960s, the Chrysler Valiant’s slant-six power plant – producing a respectable 108kW (145bhp) – was more than sufficient to keep most Aussie drivers on their toes. What’s even more important, for Chrysler anyway, is it held the lead in the power struggle between the big three – Chrysler, Ford and Holden – so the question begging to be asked is why introduce a V8 engine?The answer is quite simple.

Holden and Ford were slowly but surely edging closer in the power race and Chrysler were only too well aware that the impact on its customers was basically due to those extra horses, so the decision was made to go one better and introduce a V8 engine. Chrysler Australia’s strategy of dropping a V8 engine into the Valiant’s engine bay made even more sense given the fact that a suitable 4.47-litre V8 engine had already been well and truly tried, tested and proved in the US, which made the decision a no-brainer.