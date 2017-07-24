Lost Inca: a '63 Bel Air low-rider masterpiece

The dashboard was replaced with that of a ’59 Chev and was joined by a pair of Monte Carlo swivel seats before Dan built a custom centre console and rear seat to his requirements. With this done, he foamed the entire interior in preparation for Donna ‘Little D’ Nicholls to demonstrate her talent. With more than 5km of thread, 70m of gold crushed velvet, and several months’ worth of labour expended on the plush upholstery, Dan’s wagon lacks nothing.

The interior was the real catalyst for elevating the standard of build beyond what the younger Dan had ever dreamed of — and, with his new-found perspective, he just couldn’t complete the build to a lesser standard than what you see on these pages. Countless hours were spent refining a paint design before Dan decided on something he was happy with, only for innumerable more hours to be spent laying down the paintwork, intricate metal-flake lines, and detailed lace patterning.

Believe it or not, that theme was thought up, designed, and applied by none other than Dan and Don — although it took more than its fair share of trial and error to get right. Dan recalls one of the first paint jobs they gave the car, inspired by one he’d seen, only for the end result to look somehow wrong. Although he couldn’t pinpoint exactly why, it just didn’t work, and that was reason enough to sand it all back for another try. You can’t deny that the final finish on the car is pure class, as understated as it might first appear to be.