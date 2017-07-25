Screw the environment: Hellcat-powered Prius

If you were to stand a few clicks back, squint your eyes, and tilt your head to the side this Prius might pass off as the everyday piece of trash that it would otherwise be, but the meaty set of rubber packed into the tubbed rear arches is a dead giveaway that it's far from such things.



Built by the lads at American Racing Headers (ARH) over in the United States of Awesome, you can guarantee this is one econo-car that will make a raucous via the new 1000hp 6.2-litre Dodge Hellcat V8 stuffed under the bonnet — but you don't just slap one of those into a front-wheel drive Toyota and call it a day. ARH have crafted a tube-frame chassis and sat the chopped up the body over top with a fuel cell down back, and where the batteries would normally live you'll find a six-speed manual transmission and drive shaft that connects to a Ford 9-inch solid rear axle.

But why would you build a car that gives a firm middle finger to mother nature, you may be asking? Well, according to ARH themselves, it's simple: because they can. And what better way to show off your handy work by causing a bit of controversy. Check out their progress so far: