Winners circle: the best of CRC Speedshow 2017

CRC Speedshow is a staple of the Kiwi automotive calendar, for its ability to cater to almost every facet of the local car scene. Our pick of the bunch is the Teng Tools Grand National Rod & Custom Show, which displays a sensory overload of old-school steel.

You can see more CRC Speedshow coverage in the next issue of NZV8 magazine, but, for now, we’ve got a gallery of the Teng Tools Grand National Rod & Custom Show winners and runners-up — here’s the cream of the crop:

Hot Rod Roadster