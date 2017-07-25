Winners circle: the best of CRC Speedshow 2017

CRC Speedshow is a staple of the Kiwi automotive calendar, for its ability to cater to almost every facet of the local car scene. Our pick of the bunch is the Teng Tools Grand National Rod & Custom Show, which displays a sensory overload of old-school steel.
You can see more CRC Speedshow coverage in the next issue of NZV8 magazine, but, for now, we’ve got a gallery of the Teng Tools Grand National Rod & Custom Show winners and runners-up — here’s the cream of the crop:
Hot Rod Roadster
Winner: Lance and Jackie Crane — 1932 Ford Cabriolet
Runner ups: Greg Stokes — 1932 Ford Roadster; and Kevin Potter — 1931 Ford Model A
Hot Rod Coupe
Winner: Ian Taylor — 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
Runner ups: Jack Martin — 1930 Ford Model A Coupe; and Chris Jones — 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
Hot Rod Sedan
Winner: Neil Surtees — 1930 Ford Model A
Runner ups: Allan Winter — 1937 Chev Sedan; and Don and Shirley Ross — 1937 Chev Master Sedan
Hot Rod Commercial / Pickup
Winner: Ross and Libby Tebbs — 1940 Ford Pickup
Runner ups: Kevin Anderson — 1913 Ford C-cab; and Gavin Tindell — 2006 T-bucket (1923-based)
Classic Coupe
Winner: Graeme Cressey — 1968 Chevrolet Camaro
Runner ups: Patrick O’Keefe — 1970 Pontiac Trans Am; and Murray Hutcheson — 1954 Ford Customline
Classic Sedan
Winner: Shaun and Rita Eastell — 1957 Buick Series 70 Roadmaster
Runner up: Steve Anson — 1972 Holden LJ Torana
Classic Convertible
Winner: Hugh Ross — 1965 AC Cobra
Street Machine Coupe
Winner: Ian Neary — 1968 Plymouth GTX
Runner ups: Ross and Libby Tebbs — 1957 Chev Sports Coupe; and Dianne Rae — 1955 Chev Bel Air
Street Machine Sedan
Winner: Joe Ryder — 1966 Holden HR
Runner ups: Logan Felts — 1963 Chev Impala; and Aaron Tucker — 1958 Chev Bel Air
Street Machine Commercial / Pickup
Winner: Murray Peterson — 1957 Chevrolet Pickup
Runner up: Matt Brook — 1965 Chev El Camino
Custom Car / Pickup
Winner: Daniel Jones — 1963 Chevrolet Bel Air
Runner ups: Andrew Brooking — 1957 Chev 3100; and Steve Clare — 1968 Austin Mini Ute
Unfinished Custom Project
Winner: Trevor Kitney — 1938 Ford 7Y
Rat Rod
Winner: Steve Brooks — 1947 BellaRat Customs ‘DieselRat’
Runner ups: Steve Brooks — 1927 BellaRat Customs ‘SemiRat’; and BellaRat Customs — 1928 BellaRat Customs ‘BellaRat’
Car / Caravan Combo
Winner: Alex Ross — 1959 Chevrolet Impala / 1976 Lilliput Gazelle
Sponsors Choice
Winner: Sam Ferabend — 1939 Ford Mercury
People’s Choice
Winner: Cathy Willemsen — 1970 Plymouth Cuda AAR