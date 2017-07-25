Winners circle: the best of CRC Speedshow 2017

By Connal Grace
Posted in Cars, Events

CRC Speedshow is a staple of the Kiwi automotive calendar, for its ability to cater to almost every facet of the local car scene. Our pick of the bunch is the Teng Tools Grand National Rod & Custom Show, which displays a sensory overload of old-school steel. 

You can see more CRC Speedshow coverage in the next issue of NZV8 magazine, but, for now, we’ve got a gallery of the Teng Tools Grand National Rod & Custom Show winners and runners-up — here’s the cream of the crop:

Hot Rod Roadster    

5D2A5534.jpg

Winner: Lance and Jackie Crane — 1932 Ford Cabriolet
 Runner ups: Greg Stokes — 1932 Ford Roadster; and Kevin Potter — 1931 Ford Model A

Hot Rod Coupe

5D2A5511.jpg

Winner: Ian Taylor — 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
Runner ups: Jack Martin — 1930 Ford Model A Coupe; and Chris Jones — 1930 Ford Model A Coupe

Hot Rod Sedan    

Winner: Neil Surtees — 1930 Ford Model A
Runner ups: Allan Winter — 1937 Chev Sedan; and Don and Shirley Ross — 1937 Chev Master Sedan

Hot Rod Commercial / Pickup    

Winner: Ross and Libby Tebbs — 1940 Ford Pickup
Runner ups: Kevin Anderson — 1913 Ford C-cab; and Gavin Tindell — 2006 T-bucket (1923-based)

Classic Coupe

Winner: Graeme Cressey — 1968 Chevrolet Camaro
Runner ups: Patrick O’Keefe — 1970 Pontiac Trans Am; and Murray Hutcheson — 1954 Ford Customline

Classic Sedan

Winner: Shaun and Rita Eastell — 1957 Buick Series 70 Roadmaster
Runner up: Steve Anson — 1972 Holden LJ Torana

 
 

Classic Convertible

Winner: Hugh Ross — 1965 AC Cobra

 
 

Street Machine Coupe

5D2A5495.jpg

Winner: Ian Neary — 1968 Plymouth GTX
Runner ups: Ross and Libby Tebbs — 1957 Chev Sports Coupe; and Dianne Rae — 1955 Chev Bel Air

Street Machine Sedan

Winner: Joe Ryder — 1966 Holden HR
Runner ups: Logan Felts — 1963 Chev Impala; and Aaron Tucker — 1958 Chev Bel Air

Street Machine Commercial / Pickup

Winner: Murray Peterson — 1957 Chevrolet Pickup
Runner up: Matt Brook — 1965 Chev El Camino

 
 

Custom Car / Pickup    

Winner: Daniel Jones — 1963 Chevrolet Bel Air
Runner ups: Andrew Brooking — 1957 Chev 3100; and Steve Clare — 1968 Austin Mini Ute

Unfinished Custom Project

Winner: Trevor Kitney — 1938 Ford 7Y

 
 

Rat Rod

Winner: Steve Brooks — 1947 BellaRat Customs ‘DieselRat’
Runner ups: Steve Brooks — 1927 BellaRat Customs ‘SemiRat’; and BellaRat Customs — 1928 BellaRat Customs ‘BellaRat’

Car / Caravan Combo  

Winner: Alex Ross — 1959 Chevrolet Impala / 1976 Lilliput Gazelle

 
 

Sponsors Choice

Winner: Sam Ferabend — 1939 Ford Mercury

 
 

People’s Choice

Winner: Cathy Willemsen — 1970 Plymouth Cuda AAR
 

 
 

