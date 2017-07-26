Hot box: burnouts and hard-parking at WinterJam

The word on the street was that it had been 15 years since the last official burnouts at ASB Baypark, and when a further announcement was made that the event would also be held in the twilight, spots were quick to fill with the event actually selling out to around 400 total competitors.

The club scene was once again to the forefront with emerging powerhouse Disruptive Car Club travelling in numbers along with new trophy winners Project car club, the always strong NZ Fijian Cars, and a solid display from Tauranga Evolution. To the delight of the crowd Girls in Motorsport also grabbed a first club award to the sounds of much cheering and applause. Individual standouts were Jamie’s VR4 known as ‘LATEAZ’ and Steve’s ‘PROHSV’ along with usual suspects Vik Bhatti and Faizal Rahman in their respective Nissans.