Pandem the world: Kei Miura's take on a Datsun 620

Kei Miura — the artistic automotive genius behind TRA Kyoto/Pandem/Rocket Bunny — is revered for his blister-style overfenders, ducktail spoilers, and appreciation of all things slammed, wide and gnarly. While each of his designs are carefully crafted in the purist form to suit the tin it's intended to adorn, his work has a certain flair that could have only come from him and can be recognised by even the most untrained eye.



So when renders of a new kit hit our desk, this time seeing a Datsun 620 ute 'under the knife [pen]', we were surprised at how restrained this incarnation was. Gone are the huge overfenders, instead channelling the classic bolt-on fender flares and a big chin lip reminiscent of those found on the Katayama-era RX-3s. Bolted to the tray is a pretty in-your-face roll bar topped off by a aluminium air-channel that features an flipped up blade (perhaps a nod to that ducktail spoiler favourite).

All that paired with the essential super-low ride height, on top of stupidly-wide wheels, and a classic grass-roots race car decalset, you've got yourself a mean looking 620 — let us know what you think, and what you want to see Miura-san tackling next ...