Silverstone Classic 2017

By Lachlan Jones
Posted in Events, Lifestyle, Motorsport

As those lucky buggers in the UK get rid of the last of their hangover from the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a few of them will be heading off to another brilliant event being held in their backyard.

The 2017 Silverstone Classic sees some excellent classic racing as well as on-site classic auctions, teams events and the ever popular retro run meaning there's a bit of something for everyone.

Taking place at the Silverstone Circuit this weekend, there might be just enough time to jump aboard NZ2 and get there for Saturday's festivities.

Check out a preview of this year's event here:

Lachlan Jones

Lives life a quarter mile at a time which is very inconvenient when travelling. Has an unhealthy interest in high KM, high horsepower German muscle. 

 

Show more posts by Lachlan Jones

