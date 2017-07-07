Ridiculousness: the original PPRE-built six-rotor RX-4

After 30-plus years of people worldwide building heavily modified Mazda rotaries, you need to think well outside the box if you plan something new and fresh that’ll stand out from the crowd. Although, to say it has all been done would be as foolhardy as US Commissioner of Patents Charles H Duell was when he famously proclaimed that the US Patent Office should close its doors in 1899, as there was nothing left to invent … because there are people like Alex Sigley and Warren Overton who are willing to push the limits of what is known to be possible, all in the pursuit of horsepower.

What they’ve come up with was more than a stroke of genius, it was a world first. After 18 years of ownership Alex had grown tired of his 525kW 13B turbo-powered RX-4 coupe, a car that NZPC had featured twice before. He wanted to do something new, so he called on his business partner and long-time friend, Warren Overton, at Pulse Performance Race Engineering.