Running the numbers: Rod Harvey runs a five!

The incredible 5.909 at 239.31mph pass was not only the first in Australasia, but also the first five-second import pass in the Southern Hemisphere. The feat became even more impressive when, on looking back at the data, the team realized that a wastegate issue had kept the car from running full boost for most of the track.

Rod credits the improvements in the car’s performance to a full rewire and a recent change of ECU to MoTeC’s latest M150. The car previously ran a pair of MoTeC M800s, and getting them to talk to each other in harmony was never easy. The M150 has brought everything into one unit, although it took a serious amount of work for tuner Glenn Cupit from Dodson Motorsport, working alongside MoTeC technicians, to program each and every element in the ECU. The team had tested the Celica the weekend prior to the Winternationals, focusing on leaving the line, and the first full pass was in fact the 5.90 at 239.31mph, making it the fourth-quickest import on the planet, and the first five-second import pass in Australasia.