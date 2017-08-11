Shipping in: time to buy

When we talked to the team at Famous Pacific Shipping (FPS) about this, they mentioned that importing doesn’t have to be as daunting as it is often made out to be. If you have found the vehicle you’re after, they are able to assist you right through the importing procedure.

Based in the USA, Don McIlwain — also known as ‘Hemi’ Don McIlwain, for his extensive knowledge of all things Mopar — is a key member of team, with a strong background in the automotive industry. Don has attended the last few Beach Hops with the FPS team to meet happy clients and liaise with potential new clients looking for something special. He works closely with clients to find the right car in the best condition for the price specified, with his range of services available at classicautolocators.com. Having him on the team ensures peace of mind knowing the same team is handling everything from start to finish.