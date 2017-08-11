Buy right: race bred Tomei equipment from ST Hitec

One of the most popular items in the Tomei catalogue is SR20DET S14/S15 Type R poncams — offering a duration of 256-degrees and a lift of 11.50mm, these are race engineered to enhance airflow, ensure proper fitment and seal, and meet Tomei’s strict tolerances. They also offer direct drop in installation and will work on both the OEM factory ECU and aftermarket ECUs.

ST Hitec can supply a full range of Tomei products — such as adjustable cam gears, oversized valves, and more — to find out more contact the team on (09) 573 5575 or head to sthitec.nz