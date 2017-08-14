All about oil: Lake Speed Jr breaks it down

How about zinc content — is there only one type of ZDDP (zinc dialkyldithiophosphate)?

Nope, there’s almost 50. There are three classes of ZDDP — primary, secondary, and aryl. Within those three, there’s both short chain and long chain, as well as high molecular weight and low molecular weight, so there is a wide variety in ZDDP chemistry. If you do the math, it works out to around 49 possible combinations, and that’s not even with mixing. You can get some ZDDPs that are mixes between two. So, I could mix a short-chain primary with a long-chain secondary to try to get a mixture. You can say, ‘I’ve got ZDDP’, but what type? Some are proven to be more catalytic-converter-friendly and less so for anti-wear. Some are really good for anti-wear, and not so cat-friendly.

Is there a specific type of ZDDP that we should be looking at for our type of cars — older, pushrod-type stuff?

Yes. Older pushrod-style engines have very high contact forces in the valvetrain, so the ZDDP activity requirement is higher. You see, the ZDDP doesn’t know what the spring pressure is; it doesn’t care. It just knows contact load. So, if I have a four-valve engine that only has 80 pounds on the seat, but my contact area is super small, it could still be as high as a two-valve motor that has 140 pounds on the seat but has a much wider contact surface. Now, with the pushrod motor, you have more dynamic weight because of all of the valvetrain’s mass. That’s where the overhead-cam engines generally have a lot more leeway, because they don’t have the mass, so some of the inertia forces don’t do the weird things that pushrod engines do — the higher your rpm, they start doing funny things. The secondary ZDDP is the one that has the better anti-wear properties, so, any time you have a performance engine or a classic flat-tappet engine, the secondary ZDDP is your better anti-wear. In the classic and performance cars, they’re not so much worried about whether they’re going to get 75,000 or 125,000 miles out of a catalytic converter, so going with an oil loaded with secondary ZDDP like HR1 is a great option for outstanding wear protection. And that’s a really important point to make, because too many people have this fear that if they use a high ZDDP oil, their cats are going to go bad — that’s not gonna happen from the ZDDP. The ZDDP is never going to do that; the cat may not work as well, but it’s not just going to clog up. That only happens when you have, say, stuck rings and are using oil — like a quart every 100 miles.

Some guys have cars that only see a trailer. They fire it up, roll it on a trailer, and go to a show, and it sees less than, say, three miles a year, and they only do one oil change — OK, the oil you bought at the parts store is probably OK. Yes, by now the valve springs are probably only a fraction of the spring rate they were initially, but if he doesn’t do anything different to that car, then it’s probably fine. The problem is when that guy jumps on the internet and says ZDDP is all rubbish and that he doesn’t have any problems, and the guy that actually drives his car gets a flat cam because he listens to bad advice.

Is there any way to tell what type of ZDDP you have in your oil, so that if you’re shopping, you can lean towards a more preferable type?

Sometimes you can tell by oil analysis, but off the shelf — no. You can tell what’s not in it, though. Anything with an API SN grade has to use the new phosphorous retention ZDDP, which is a less active form of ZDDP. So, anything that’s an SN will not have the older, more aggressive type [of] ZDDP, and most of what you’re going to get off the shelf is SN.

Is there any guarantee that older grades, such as SG or SJ, will meet a particular ZDDP content?

No, but typically if it has an SG or an SJ on it, then those oils — and the fact that they’re even displaying that rating — means that they’re probably buying a package that has been accepted as that. Those are obsolete standards, so you can’t go and create and test an oil of that standard and get approval — you can’t even run those engine tests. So, to maintain that, the additive supplier is selling the package they sold back then, and you can claim it.