Wagonair: E30 Estate with ITBs and slammed on air — need we say more?

The wagon was a fresh import from the UK and yet to complete compliance — so, first things being first, there were hoops to jump through and some shoddy repair work to be taken care of. Having grown up a self-confessed Honda kid, Michael developed an affection for super-clean engine bays, and he set about hiding and rerouting any electrical items. “I assumed it would be about a three-week project, but that quickly turned into three months and over 400 solders,” he says. The fuse box took up residence in the glove box, and the battery shifted south to the boot. While he was at it, items like the power steering and ABS were ditched, all in the name of clean. But the engine-bay work was far from over, with the search for power now supplanting clean as the focus. Rather than take the easy route with an engine swap or boost-adder, Michael decided to stick with the M20 and work on getting it to breathe, though he knew that that route would ultimately cost more and result in fewer gains than a turbo or engine swap would.