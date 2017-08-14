Weekend Warrior: B18C-powered EG Civic with a touch of boost

Did you always intend it to see track work, as these things often aren’t?

You’re right there, as I never really intended to use it as a track car. The build has snowballed over the years into what it is now, but I don’t see the point of building something you can’t enjoy, so I try to get it out as often as I can and attend as many events and meets as possible, especially now the car is on the road after so many years of being off the road.

Cheers for the yarn, Nathan. We bet it makes for shitloads of fun.