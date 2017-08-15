Blow ’em or go home: NZBC smokes Masterton out

Mother Nature can be a cruel master, waylaying even the best laid plans, and every event organizer would do well to remember this. Throughout the months leading up to the first ever New Zealand Burnout Championship (NZBC) event, the organizers — Ricky and Jenn Ireland, and Brett Kenny — knew how much influence the weather would have over the success of New Zealand’s first ever national burnout championship, and they went right on ahead in trying to make it the best series of burnout competitions the country has ever seen.

Did they succeed? That’s a big call to make, seeing as round one has only just been wrapped up, but it really does look like the NZBC is on track to do everything it set out to. While a handful of older petrolheads may possess rose-tinted recollections of the good old days of sustained loss of traction, the truth is that the word ‘burnout’ is one which conjures up negative connotations for many New Zealanders. What you see here is one more step, and a pretty big one at that, towards legitimizing it as a professional form of motor sport.