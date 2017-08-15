The other side: burnouts are for the people

Things pretty much kicked off with a drivers briefing, pretty standard fare at a professional motoring event. We’ve got the event organizers in the blue high-vis — Jenn Ireland at ground level, and Ricky Ireland and Brett Kenny up on the barrier. Judging is handled by the fella with the big ginger beard; special guest Nathan Owens-Place, better known as ‘Red’, who is, for all intents and purposes, the top Australian burnout judge. He was joined by Nigel Dixon and Aaron Jenkins, up on the concrete barrier, with commentary handled by the inimitable Jamie Connors, wearer of the finest hairdo in this photo.