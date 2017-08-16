The future is here: building virtual reality cars and taking them racing?

Ever felt like spinning a spanner but don't want to get out of bed? Probably not, but here's how you can do it if the desire were to ever arise.



Wrench is a virtual reality game that centres on building cars from the ground up "for motorsport" and you do it with pretty specific detail — although the game is in development stages. I mean, when has a bush ever gone in that easy? Never.



Created by Alec Moody, who has titles such as Borderlands 2 and The Forest on his resume, the indie game seeks to give an accurate experience of what it's like to work on a race car. The details are scarce as to how far this will extend this early into the project, but Alec did provide a couple of ideas on where he is headed with the game:



"The actual game will be focused on preparing cars for motorsports, will involve some kind of shop management aspect, and I want the game to be heavy on diagnosis and problem solving.



"I am actually planning to have people keep track of bolts and small parts. There will be very good organisational tools to make that painless but it won't automatically place anything for you or keep track of things. I have always enjoyed taking things apart, I'm sure others are the same way. Part of the fun of taking something new apart for the first time is trying to keep track of where everything goes.



"Things like bushings and wheel studs will require a shop press. I'm going to do a whole pass of tools. For engine building I am debating how detailed to go. Like send out parts for machining and they come back within a range of accuracy. Player can check spec with gauges and send it back if it is wrong.



"[There will also be] ratchets, combination wrenches, impact tools, pry bars, torque wrenches, a shop press, and more."



Check out the first look trailer here: