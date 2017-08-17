Red baron: 1933 Ford Coupe five-window

By 2012, Ian had begun to work on the coupe with the aim of tidying it up a little. Part of that included upgrading the braking system and the required re-cert. With the blown motor’s ability to produce speed at an alarming rate, Ian felt the need to slow down just as important. The coupe therefore found itself going back under the knife in Ian’s all-too-familiar workshop to have a Wilwood pedal box, front calipers, hubs, and rotors installed. Unfortunately, it was also around this time that Ian and Tory had to make the hard call to put the coupe on the market.

As it was no secret how much Jonesy loved the car, having been on Tory’s case to buy it off him since day dot, he was given first right of refusal. No messing around here — with the blessing of his wife, Lou, Jonesy was finally the proud new owner of the hot rod he’d lusted after for so long! In fact, one of the first things he did as the owner of his dream car was to drive down to Paul ‘Pins’ Sattler’s workshop to get the new cert plate fitted.

With the ’33 driving the way it should, Jonesy was just ready to drive the thing, and that is exactly what he’s been doing over the past four years. It’s not the most practical of cars, but Jonesy will drive it without hesitation to whatever event takes his fancy, and this has been when he began thinking about the next set of improvements.