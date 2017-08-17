Urban Rumble: Boss-powered XM Falcon built on shaky ground

Mike brought the car back home to Christchurch once more, but it wasn’t long before his active mind saw him trailering it back up to Blenheim for even more fabrication work.

Mike chose front bucket seats from a BMW convertible, as they incorporated a self-contained seat belt — perfect for a pillarless body such as the Falcon’s: “I searched high and low for something that would work, then I stumbled across a BMW E36 convertible in a car park. The hunt was on, but, surprisingly, they were not easy to find — I eventually found a pair on eBay in the UK, and had them shipped over to New Zealand.”

With the seats sourced, Mark now had to get them into the car. He chopped the floor out to get them sitting right and fabricated new support points to account for the new loading and stress points resulting from the altered seat-belt configuration. Unfortunately, the very next day, Christchurch was hit by the massive February 2011 earthquake, and Mike had to push the Falcon from his mind while damage to the property was addressed. Perhaps it was a stroke of luck that the Falcon was so far removed from the damage, but it still ended up sitting in Big Shed Customs for the better part of nine months, before Mike was ready even to think about it again.

Once the final spate of modifications was complete, and the car was once again at his fingertips, Mike began preparing the Falcon for the build’s final stages and shopping around for the place he would entrust with the work. “I chose Avon City Ford in Christchurch, as they were keen to paint it, and within my budget,” Mike says. While they clearly did a great job of coating the Falcon’s smooth panels in iridescent layers of custom-mixed Leonard Green PPG paint, it wasn’t quite done there — in a case of déjà vu, a large aftershock decided to mess with Mike the day after the Falcon was taken home from the painter. This time, the damage was not to the property but to the car — although, fortunately, it was nothing that couldn’t be repaired.