BMW M5 going viral the right way

The early 2000s were a simpler time. The internet was in its infancy which meant videos and ads didn't have the avenues to go viral that they do these days. There are now billions of people making stupid people famous then making them rich(er?) by buying the products they promote online creating an endless cycle of shit. Way back when, companies had to think about how they'd sell their products, and in doing so, they created some simply brilliant ads.

And BMW got it right with these gems.

This BMW M5 ad must rate as one of the best car ads of all time. Brilliant in its simplicity.