Tuning Japanese: JDM Travel 101

In 2006, I boarded a plane bound for Japan, full of nerves and anxious about the adventures that lay in wait. I hoped to see true Japanese tuning somewhere, somehow, but I never quite expected to end up lucky enough to call some of the biggest Japanese tuners my friends. I was once told that travel is the only thing you can purchase that truly makes you richer, and, as it turned out, they were right on the money. I guess my time exploring Japan can be summed up in one Japanese proverb — ‘I am unable to call it love, but unwilling to say it was just a dream’.

I spent six years completely immersed in Japanese culture, meeting some of the biggest names in tuning and treading some of the most famous tarmac. It’s a combination of experiences that I have loved to share with NZ Performance Car in the hope that its readers would one day venture over. For that reason alone, I want to share my top-10 experiences, as well as some helpful tips for those keen enough to take the plunge and get on a plane. I mean, let’s be honest, you won’t remember the time you spend working in the office or mowing your lawn, will you?

So, in no particular order, here is where you should head for your own bit of Japanese-tuning heaven.

Ebisu Circuit - Nihonmatsu (Fukushima)