Mechanical Abuse: '56 Chev pickup 'beater'

It wasn’t all mucking around, though, as Jeff soon had the truck’s body ready enough for him to contact the local paint shop to order a batch of custom orange. “I opened the tin, and it looked pretty red to me,” Jeff recalls, “so I called them to tell them they’d made a mistake and sent me the wrong colour. They were sure they hadn’t and told me to look at it in sunlight — so I did and, yeah, it could have passed for orange. I sprayed it on, and it was red!” he laughs — although he was a little gutted about it at the time.

The small matter of the colour aside, Jeff was making remarkable progress on the build. He had the truck running with its all-new set-up within six months, before shipping it back home to the Waikato to finish it off. However, it wasn’t entirely plain sailing. As cool as building your own chassis is, Jeff found that the scratch-built chassis made it very difficult to get the Chev legal. To get around that obstacle, Jeff sourced a standard chassis from Dale ‘Diago’ Gerrand at Cambridge Panelworks, and then proceeded to build something more legit.

“I always liked the pro-street look, so the new chassis was done no differently from the first one [that] I built,” Jeff says.