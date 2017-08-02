Simple singles: 13B turbo-powered 323

Proof of this is South Aucklander Sam Khamis, who made his return to the driver seat over the summer just been, piloting a simple but very effective little Mazda 323, which delivered an exciting learning curve with plenty of close calls to keep him and his team on their toes.

Sam got his start in the sport like many before him — running his streeter at the likes of Night Speed Drag Wars. He was one of the first to dip his Evo into the 10s, but as it does, life got in the way, and racing was put on the back burner for the better part of a decade. Cars have always been a big part of his equation, though, and he maintained a big interest in them, especially the rotary side of the sport, as he spent time immersed in the Aussie scene.

But back in New Zealand again — mid way through 2016, Sam decided it was time to return to driving, so he purchased a rough-around-the-edges Mazda 323 that had previously raced to a best of 10.3. Powered by a 13B turbo, it was a simple set-up but the perfect base on which to cut his teeth in the high-stakes world that is rear-wheel-drive drag racing — a world away from his 10-second 4WD Evo.